BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $911.73 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $926.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $902.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

