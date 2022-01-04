BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 159.3% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 41.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the period.

BST stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 265,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $62.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

