BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Acquired by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BST. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,848,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 412,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,414 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 21.7% in the third quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 234,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 31,817 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 28.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares during the period.

Shares of BST stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $62.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

