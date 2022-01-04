Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 202.3% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BLSTF remained flat at $$0.40 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,182. Blackstone Minerals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Separately, initiated coverage on Blackstone Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

