BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned about 0.27% of Centene worth $97,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,442 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.95.

NYSE CNC opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

