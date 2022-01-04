BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $631.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $357.69 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $641.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

