BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Sells 30,642 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,451 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 30,642 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $38,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

NYSE FDX opened at $258.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.40 and a 200 day moving average of $258.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

