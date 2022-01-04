BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Sells 4,250 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $25,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.15.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $465.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.23. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

