BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €65.30 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €65.30 ($74.20) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.77) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.08 ($73.96).

EPA:BNP opened at €61.20 ($69.55) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.28. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

