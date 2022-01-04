Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Shares of BSBK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20. Bogota Financial has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bogota Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBK. M3F Inc. raised its position in Bogota Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,174,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bogota Financial by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bogota Financial by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

