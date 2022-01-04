Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDRBF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of BDRBF remained flat at $$1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. 326,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,445. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

