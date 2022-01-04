Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 188 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $15,575,301. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.74 and its 200 day moving average is $236.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.30, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

