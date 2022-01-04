Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 816,197 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 816,197 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,307,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.35 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.72.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417 over the last 90 days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

