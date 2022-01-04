Boston Partners Boosts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,818 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $106,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $303,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,739 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,791. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

