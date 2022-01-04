Boston Partners Has $170.20 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 126,233 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Gentex were worth $170,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Gentex by 111,224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.