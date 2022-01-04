Boston Partners Purchases 685,199 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,199 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Carter’s were worth $125,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 7.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 7.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRI opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

