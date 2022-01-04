BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

BP stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in BP by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in BP by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in BP by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

