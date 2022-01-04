Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 1,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

