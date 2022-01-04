Brasada Capital Management LP Takes Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 33.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.07. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

