Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has raised its dividend payment by 46.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $7.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

NYSE BMY opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

