Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,186,355,000 after acquiring an additional 676,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,825,000 after buying an additional 1,354,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

BMY stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

