Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post $1.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.16. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NPO. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE NPO traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.75. 3,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,827. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 78.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 357,310 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,678,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,193 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

