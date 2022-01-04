Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.37. Medtronic reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

MDT opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day moving average of $122.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 33.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

