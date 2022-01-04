Brokerages Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on TPH shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 928,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,581,000 after acquiring an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 572,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.91. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

