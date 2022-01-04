Brokerages Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Viavi Solutions stock remained flat at $$17.83 during midday trading on Thursday. 9,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.09 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $37,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $39,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,251 shares of company stock worth $364,425 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.