Brokerages Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Post $0.75 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.80. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,239 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,118 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,677,000 after acquiring an additional 96,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after acquiring an additional 447,875 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,479,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,466,000 after acquiring an additional 138,399 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAE stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

