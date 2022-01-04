Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) PT at C$8.56

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTO shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$7.67.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$633,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$517,334.40.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

