Brokerages Set Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRLT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

