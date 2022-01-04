Brokerages Set Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) PT at $16.50

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 176,547 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISBC opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.06. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

