Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Target Price at $99.25

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TD opened at $77.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

