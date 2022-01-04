Brokerages Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) PT at $549.95

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $549.95.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE TYL traded down $7.67 on Tuesday, reaching $516.18. 2,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $527.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.69. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.76 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

