Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Buys 1,410 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 45.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 23.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Fiserv by 74.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

Shares of FISV opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average is $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.