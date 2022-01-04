Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 197,788 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.