Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.3% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. The stock has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

