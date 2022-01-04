Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 272 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.2% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $59.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $257.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

