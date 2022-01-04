BRP (TSE:DOO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $107.80

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$107.80 and traded as high as C$111.03. BRP shares last traded at C$110.80, with a volume of 110,604 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOO. CIBC boosted their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$107.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$107.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.11%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

