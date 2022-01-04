Burency Price Tops $0.0237 (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Burency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Burency has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Burency has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $286,542.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005241 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001197 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00051523 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006298 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
About Burency
According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “
