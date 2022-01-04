Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CABA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. 275,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,995. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.16. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $3,835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at $121,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

