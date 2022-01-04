Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Position Reduced by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 77.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cable One were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 15.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Cable One by 60.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 21.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total value of $289,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,743.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,768.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,866.86. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,621.19 and a 12-month high of $2,232.85.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

