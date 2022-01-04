Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

CBT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

NYSE CBT traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 371,757 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,016 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cabot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,256,000 after purchasing an additional 93,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after purchasing an additional 265,802 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

