CaixaPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00063423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00078079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.80 or 0.08187672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00081304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,396.61 or 0.99947351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007522 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.