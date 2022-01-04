Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

NYSE AXP opened at $168.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.57 and its 200 day moving average is $168.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

