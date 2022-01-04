Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 57,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45,124 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $884,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter.

NUSI opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26. Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

