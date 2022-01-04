Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $107,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.71. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLO. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

