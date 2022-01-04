Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,441 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 67,261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

