Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,314 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMRN opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,117.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average of $81.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

