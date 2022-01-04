Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 61,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1,569.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 68,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

