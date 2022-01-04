Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

