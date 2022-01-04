Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.