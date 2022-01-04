Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TM opened at $186.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $139.29 and a 52-week high of $188.95. The company has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TM shares. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

